Snail Shell by kareenking
Photo 3640

Snail Shell

This is the palm of my granddaughter's hand while adventuring together at the Baker Wetlands.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
