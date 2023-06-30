Sign up
Photo 3645
Cornfield and Clouds
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
1
1
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3647
photos
116
followers
92
following
999% complete
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th June 2023 8:32am
Tags
cornfield
,
kansas
,
cloudscape
,
kareenking
Walks @ 7
ace
Stellar PoV and layers, easy instant fav
July 6th, 2023
