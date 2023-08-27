Sign up
Photo 3712
Green Heron on Alert
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
1
0
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th August 2023 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
kansas
,
greenheron
,
kareenking
,
bakerwetlands
Annie D
ace
Wonderful colours
August 28th, 2023
