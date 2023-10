Mary's Lake Collage

Today is the first day I've gone on a walk around Mary's Lake since my dog Hank died last December 24th. I used to get annoyed with him for jerking the leash (he was so excitable) every time I tried to get a photo. Today, I felt his absence greatly. I felt a little less safe and a little more lonely without him. And I continue to run into people who ask about him and are sad to know he's gone. I tribute this collage to Hanky Boy. He was a good dog.