Previous
Next
Baker Wetlands Sunset 12-13-23 by kareenking
Photo 3815

Baker Wetlands Sunset 12-13-23

13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Sublime!, simply exquisite, Fav.
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise