Let There Be Peace

Yes, peace on earth, but also in my body. Asking for healing energy for my shoulder which is suffering from tendonitis, impingement, and costoclavicular syndrome. I cannot currently play piano, or guitar, or use my life-size hand puppet in the nursing home settings where I have requested a medical sabbatical from my work as a Creative Enrichment Specialist. And I can't lift my grandbabies, There have been some days when I could only get 2 to 3 hours of sleep because of the pain and the inflammation. I’ve just come off the steroids, so I’m really sleepy today and kind of down but that’s kind of a natural result of going off steroids. I just had a grueling session with my physical therapist, who repeatedly yanked my arm (with my permission) to try to get the shoulder blade and the bone in front of it to separate. This has been one heck of a ride, and its been months. Prayers appreciated,