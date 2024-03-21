Previous
A Kansas Color Palette by kareenking
A Kansas Color Palette

21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Love the way that my eye zigs and zags up to the barn. Very engaging Fav.
March 29th, 2024  
Kareen King
@joysabin Thanks so much! :)
March 29th, 2024  
