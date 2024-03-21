Sign up
Photo 3919
A Kansas Color Palette
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
2
1
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Views
1
2
1
365
NIKON D500
21st March 2024 8:26am
Tags
barn
kansas
henbit
kareenking
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the way that my eye zigs and zags up to the barn. Very engaging Fav.
March 29th, 2024
Kareen King
@joysabin
Thanks so much! :)
March 29th, 2024
