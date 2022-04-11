Sign up
2 / 365
What a contrast to all the rain.
A little respite from all the torrential rain Australia's been having lately. Stopped to appreciate this lovely view on a morning bike ride.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Views
13
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th April 2022 9:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-seasonal
