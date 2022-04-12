Previous
Next
First known use of gum boots was in 1850. What a winner! by kartia
3 / 365

First known use of gum boots was in 1850. What a winner!

These ones are not quite that old, but have been very well used recently. I love their cheery colours in contrast to the bleak weather in which they're worn.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise