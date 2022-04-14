Sign up
5 / 365
Having a ball.
Park full of puddles added to the fun as far as the dog was concerned.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
0
0
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
5
photos
2
followers
6
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
4
365
ILCE-9
14th April 2022 4:02pm
theme
,
-
,
seasonal
