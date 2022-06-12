Sign up
55 / 365
Stacks.
Some things just look more fun stacked! I love the cheerfulness of these cups but they're not my favourite to drink from. The brim is too wide and so the "hot" drink becomes cold way too quickly.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
1
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
69
photos
65
followers
120
following
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
12th June 2022 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cups
Corinne
ace
Nice composition
June 12th, 2022
