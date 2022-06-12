Previous
Stacks. by kartia
55 / 365

Stacks.

Some things just look more fun stacked! I love the cheerfulness of these cups but they're not my favourite to drink from. The brim is too wide and so the "hot" drink becomes cold way too quickly.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
15% complete

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice composition
June 12th, 2022  
