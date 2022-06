Vermeer Vermeer, where for art thou, Vermeer?

Quite a bit of artistic license being employed today. Discovered a whole new level of respect for the turban tying skills of women in the 1600's whilst also discovering I have way too many scarves and yet none the colour way required. Many compromises made and despite my 'grumpy look' (as described by my loving children 😉) I had a lot of fun and am happy with the result. Looks at lot more like Vermeer's painting than I actually thought I'd achieve!