Hummingbird substitute by kartia
Hummingbird substitute

Compared to the European bees that were also buzzing around, this gal was like a Hercules next to an Ultralight. She's a native Australian Green Carpenter Bee.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Christina
Love the wing motion!
September 16th, 2022  
