Simple days

New mural find, have asked my youngest to come back for a 3D shot. Dearly and I came across the artist at work (this is only a segment of the entire work) who explained it was 80 hours just in the painting. Amazing talent.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Susan Wakely ace
So clever and great wall art.
April 11th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautifully captured. Lovely wall art.
April 11th, 2023  
