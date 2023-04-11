Sign up
184 / 365
Simple days
New mural find, have asked my youngest to come back for a 3D shot. Dearly and I came across the artist at work (this is only a segment of the entire work) who explained it was 80 hours just in the painting. Amazing talent.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
50% complete
View this month »
mural
Susan Wakely
ace
So clever and great wall art.
April 11th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautifully captured. Lovely wall art.
April 11th, 2023
