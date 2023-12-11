Previous
Weathered by kartia
194 / 365

Weathered

I felt much the same by the end of the day 😂 Such a shame that the keepers cottage was damaged beyond repair.

Port Stephen’s lighthouse
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful POV.
December 11th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Nice minimalist image.
December 11th, 2023  
