194 / 365
Weathered
I felt much the same by the end of the day 😂 Such a shame that the keepers cottage was damaged beyond repair.
Port Stephen’s lighthouse
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
2
2
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
219
photos
88
followers
135
following
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
11th December 2023 1:39pm
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful POV.
December 11th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Nice minimalist image.
December 11th, 2023
