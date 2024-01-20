Sign up
203 / 365
Just hanging around . . .
Public transport hoopla in Sydney today adding to the adventure of a day out. Off to Luna Park to celebrate our twins birthday!🎉
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Tags
birthday
