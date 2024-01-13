Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
Ginger Meggs = Iconic Aussie comic
Snippet of a Mural found in Hornsby where the creator of the comic’s character grew up.
https://mhnsw.au/whats-on/exhibitions/ginger-meggs-australias-favourite-boy/#
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
365
iPhone 15
13th January 2024 7:19pm
australian
,
comic
,
red-head
