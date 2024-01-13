Previous
Ginger Meggs = Iconic Aussie comic by kartia
Ginger Meggs = Iconic Aussie comic

Snippet of a Mural found in Hornsby where the creator of the comic’s character grew up.

https://mhnsw.au/whats-on/exhibitions/ginger-meggs-australias-favourite-boy/#
13th January 2024

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
