Enigma by kartia
201 / 365

Enigma

How well do we ever really know another? I went through two very large tool chests recently that belonged to my late father. It held many items I expected to find, he was a man who liked ‘neat & tidy’ and everything was carefully stored as expected.
Finding this tea box, in pristine condition was a surprise and I wondered what it housed as Dad was a coffee drinker. Or perhaps that explains the contents; as stated on the box, 1 kg of Orange Pekoe leaf tea from Sri Lanka. Wonder if it’s any good now?
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Kartia

