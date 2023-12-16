Sign up
A flying visit
This little beetle is the shiniest I’ve ever seen. It flew in and dropped onto the driveway where it did a very good impersonation of a drop of tar. Then a minute later flew away. Really was a ‘best camera is the one in your hand’ moment.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
John Falconer
The beetle is so shiny this almost qualifies as a selfie!!
December 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
What a fabulous little beetle.
December 16th, 2023
