A flying visit by kartia
200 / 365

A flying visit

This little beetle is the shiniest I’ve ever seen. It flew in and dropped onto the driveway where it did a very good impersonation of a drop of tar. Then a minute later flew away. Really was a ‘best camera is the one in your hand’ moment.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
John Falconer ace
The beetle is so shiny this almost qualifies as a selfie!!
December 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous little beetle.
December 16th, 2023  
