199 / 365
Handball audience.
These guys make a great audience. Silently watching all the tension between my youngest son and I battling for the Kings position. Too hot to play in the driveway so we took the battle to the street.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous
December 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Not happy! Terrific capture. I hope you thanked your son!
December 16th, 2023
