Previous
Handball audience. by kartia
199 / 365

Handball audience.

These guys make a great audience. Silently watching all the tension between my youngest son and I battling for the Kings position. Too hot to play in the driveway so we took the battle to the street.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous
December 16th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Not happy! Terrific capture. I hope you thanked your son!
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise