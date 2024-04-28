Previous
Checking the list. by kartia
213 / 365

Checking the list.

Off to Scout hike soon. Checking off all the little bits n pieces that need buying. Mainly hiking socks - he’s hit that stage where he seems to grow an inch whenever you’re not watching.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Kartia

Diana ace
A fabulous story telling capture and great b/w!
April 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Growing up fast.
April 28th, 2024  
