213 / 365
Checking the list.
Off to Scout hike soon. Checking off all the little bits n pieces that need buying. Mainly hiking socks - he’s hit that stage where he seems to grow an inch whenever you’re not watching.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
2
1
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
242
photos
90
followers
135
following
Tags
scouts
Diana
A fabulous story telling capture and great b/w!
April 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Growing up fast.
April 28th, 2024
