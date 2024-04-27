Previous
Next
Kerosene replacement? by kartia
213 / 365

Kerosene replacement?

Rechargeable via fossil fuel powered station and made mostly from plastics. Hmmm. Better? Different? Progress?
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise