Much less intimidating. by kartia
Much less intimidating.

The Cockatoo is one of Australia’s most poached and illegally trafficked birds. Most are familiar with the noisy Sulfur crested variety, the Glossy black (red tailed) are the most sort after and are at risk of endangerment.
https://www.wires.org.au/blog/a-journey-to-preserve-glossy-black-cockatoos
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Kartia

