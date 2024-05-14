Previous
Let there be light. by kartia
219 / 365

Let there be light.

No pictures taken today, but this one popped up in my memories feed whilst I was doing exercises. One exercise calls for a three minute hold so I distract myself by watching apple memories. Not sure I’d last otherwise.

Taken 2yrs ago at Fagan Park, Galston.
