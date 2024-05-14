Sign up
219 / 365
Let there be light.
No pictures taken today, but this one popped up in my memories feed whilst I was doing exercises. One exercise calls for a three minute hold so I distract myself by watching apple memories. Not sure I’d last otherwise.
Taken 2yrs ago at Fagan Park, Galston.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
0
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Views
1
1
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
8th May 2022 4:58pm
Tags
b&w
,
sydney
