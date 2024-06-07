Previous
A sudden downpour: by kartia
225 / 365

A sudden downpour:

Hopefully it washes the car a little ;)
Off to Myall for the Kings B’day long weekend. I am so looking forward to being woken by birdsong instead of an alarm!
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this wonderful sight and blurriness, have fabulous weekend.
June 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Hopefully this clears the air for a great weekend. Enjoy.
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise