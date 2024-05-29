Previous
Free Public parking - the best kind. by kartia
224 / 365

Free Public parking - the best kind.

Moored off Manly to stop in for some lunch supplies. Beautiful day on Sydney harbour today - hard to believe it’s almost winter
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Perfect title for this fabulous shot and scene.
May 29th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
It looks like a beautiful day - nothing like our weather today :)
May 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise