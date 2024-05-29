Sign up
Previous
224 / 365
Free Public parking - the best kind.
Moored off Manly to stop in for some lunch supplies. Beautiful day on Sydney harbour today - hard to believe it’s almost winter
29th May 2024
29th May 24
2
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
255
photos
91
followers
136
following
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Latest from all albums
219
220
221
30
222
223
31
224
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th May 2024 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sailing
,
heaven
Diana
ace
Perfect title for this fabulous shot and scene.
May 29th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
It looks like a beautiful day - nothing like our weather today :)
May 29th, 2024
