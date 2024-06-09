Sign up
227 / 365
Myall Lakes sunset
Was very quickly over!
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
2
3
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
260
photos
91
followers
136
following
62% complete
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
8th June 2024 4:54pm
Rob Z
ace
Those colours are just stunning - what a glorious image.
June 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
So beautiful, you have to be quick sometimes don't you. fav.
June 10th, 2024
