32 / 365
Gone fishing.
Came back empty handed but refreshed.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
1
2
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
260
photos
91
followers
136
following
25
27
28
30
31
32
33
223
31
224
225
32
226
33
227
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Marvellous middles chronicles.
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th June 2024 4:46pm
Rob Z
ace
What a very beautiful image - magical tones and simplicity.
June 10th, 2024
