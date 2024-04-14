Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
27 / 365
Starting off the day.
Andy can hear fluid in Aggie’s ear canal, poor soul. Need to get her some more drops. Must be so annoying!
Three good things:
1. Sunshine out the window
2. Visiting grandparents today
3. Coffee in bed
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
235
photos
87
followers
132
following
7% complete
View this month »
23
25
27
Latest from all albums
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
27
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Marvellous middles chronicles.
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
14th April 2024 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close