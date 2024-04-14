Previous
Starting off the day. by kartia
Starting off the day.

Andy can hear fluid in Aggie’s ear canal, poor soul. Need to get her some more drops. Must be so annoying!

Three good things:
1. Sunshine out the window
2. Visiting grandparents today
3. Coffee in bed
