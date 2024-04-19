Previous
Statue of Remembrance by kartia
209 / 365

Statue of Remembrance

Behind this beautiful statue is a Chartres labyrinth. I’ve walked it many times in the last 14 years, and today with much gratitude.
Last remaining anaphylactic allergy, challenge test successfully completed. Hooray!
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely statue.
April 19th, 2024  
