209 / 365
Statue of Remembrance
Behind this beautiful statue is a Chartres labyrinth. I’ve walked it many times in the last 14 years, and today with much gratitude.
Last remaining anaphylactic allergy, challenge test successfully completed. Hooray!
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely statue.
April 19th, 2024
