210 / 365
Autumn afternoon at the beach.
Met up with Liss and Zac this afternoon and enjoyed taking the dogs down to the beach for some exercise. Aggie loves to swim in the ocean, the waves were real dumpers today but that didn’t deter her or the kids!
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
210
Louise & Ken
I've always noticed that dogs love invigorating ocean activity! The weather looks lovely!
April 22nd, 2024
