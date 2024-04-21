Previous
Autumn afternoon at the beach. by kartia
210 / 365

Autumn afternoon at the beach.

Met up with Liss and Zac this afternoon and enjoyed taking the dogs down to the beach for some exercise. Aggie loves to swim in the ocean, the waves were real dumpers today but that didn’t deter her or the kids!
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
I've always noticed that dogs love invigorating ocean activity! The weather looks lovely!
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise