Previous
211 / 365
Same as ever . . .
As a child I recall seeing these trains glide by as a thing of wonder, shiny and new. Funny I have no recollection of how awfully noisy the diesel engines are!
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
1
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
23rd April 2024 12:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trains
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing how memory is selective.
April 23rd, 2024
