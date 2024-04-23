Previous
Same as ever . . . by kartia
Same as ever . . .

As a child I recall seeing these trains glide by as a thing of wonder, shiny and new. Funny I have no recollection of how awfully noisy the diesel engines are!
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing how memory is selective.
April 23rd, 2024  
