Crazy kids by kartia
28 / 365

Crazy kids

Out enjoying the dumpers. They were all shivering when they got out and rushed back to hop in a hot shower.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
7% complete

Louise & Ken ace
Kids will always give it a go! Such a cute photo!
April 22nd, 2024  
