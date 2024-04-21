Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Crazy kids
Out enjoying the dumpers. They were all shivering when they got out and rushed back to hop in a hot shower.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
1
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
238
photos
89
followers
133
following
23
25
27
28
205
206
207
208
27
209
210
28
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Marvellous middles chronicles.
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st April 2024 3:44pm
Louise & Ken
ace
Kids will always give it a go! Such a cute photo!
April 22nd, 2024
