Our local embarrassment. by kartia
215 / 365

Our local embarrassment.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hornsby_Water_Clock

When it’s running as intended, as it currently is, it’s a fabulous mix between fountain, sculpture and time piece. Quick snap whilst finalising the last things on the list for scout hike. Bucket loads of rain predicted 😳
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Jacqueline ace
So much to see!
May 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Interesting! Good luck with hike
May 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks quite interesting. We have had boatloads of rain already over the last 2 days
May 2nd, 2024  
