Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
215 / 365
Our local embarrassment.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hornsby_Water_Clock
When it’s running as intended, as it currently is, it’s a fabulous mix between fountain, sculpture and time piece. Quick snap whilst finalising the last things on the list for scout hike. Bucket loads of rain predicted 😳
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
244
photos
89
followers
136
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Latest from all albums
209
210
28
211
212
213
214
215
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd May 2024 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
sculpture
Jacqueline
ace
So much to see!
May 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Interesting! Good luck with hike
May 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks quite interesting. We have had boatloads of rain already over the last 2 days
May 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close