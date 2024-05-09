Previous
Loves to learn? At least he wasn’t laughing at my progress! by kartia
Loves to learn? At least he wasn’t laughing at my progress!

Kooka sitting on the railing as I left class today. Expected him to fly away as I approached but he couldn’t care less about me, was busy watching below for discarded chips!
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great looking character.
May 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous. Fav
May 9th, 2024  
