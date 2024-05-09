Sign up
216 / 365
Loves to learn? At least he wasn’t laughing at my progress!
Kooka sitting on the railing as I left class today. Expected him to fly away as I approached but he couldn’t care less about me, was busy watching below for discarded chips!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
245
photos
90
followers
136
following
59% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th May 2024 12:58pm
Tags
sixws-149
,
tag3-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great looking character.
May 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. Fav
May 9th, 2024
