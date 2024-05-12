Sign up
Previous
217 / 365
Photographer’s muse.
Bit of urban street photography. The autumn leaves in this area of restaurants was just lovely in the golden hour. This family thought so too, with the child taking a few pictures of his Mother. I just like the colours of the building.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
2
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
12th May 2024 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
urban
Lesley
ace
Start them young, I say. Lovely capture
May 12th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Useful kid, lovely Mum.
May 12th, 2024
