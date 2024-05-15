Previous
Seeing spots by kartia
220 / 365

Seeing spots

Walking back to my car and came across this area with lights being projected onto it. Got brave with another urban shot.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise