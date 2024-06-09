Previous
Waiting . . . by kartia
33 / 365

Waiting . . .

Where’s my master gone?
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Also just gorgeous.
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise