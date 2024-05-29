Sign up
31 / 365
And round we go.
Not much breeze but at least we were under sail.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Marvellous middles chronicles.
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th May 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Vincent
ace
I can feel the breeze!
May 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful this looks, I wish I were on it!
May 29th, 2024
