Previous
And round we go. by kartia
31 / 365

And round we go.

Not much breeze but at least we were under sail.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Vincent ace
I can feel the breeze!
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful this looks, I wish I were on it!
May 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise