The mind numbing Hume. by kartia
237 / 365

The mind numbing Hume.

But some stretches are beautiful. This is about 3 hours north of Melbourne, shot through the windscreen.

Posting out of order - should be before the ferry - which I’m putting down to some childhood shenanigans, which I’m almost ready to laugh about.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
Jessica Eby ace
Beautiful colours!
October 5th, 2024  
