237 / 365
The mind numbing Hume.
But some stretches are beautiful. This is about 3 hours north of Melbourne, shot through the windscreen.
Posting out of order - should be before the ferry - which I’m putting down to some childhood shenanigans, which I’m almost ready to laugh about.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
Tags
sunset
,
highway
,
hume
Jessica Eby
ace
Beautiful colours!
October 5th, 2024
