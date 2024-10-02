Previous
Faithful steed by kartia
Faithful steed

Stopped overnight in Jugiong. Stunning scenery beyond my capacity today, so was happy to find this sculpture. Made & donated by a local artist in reference to the area’s history of bush rangers.

I admire the tenacity of the local community here. The townspeople maintain free camping facilities to encourage travellers to stop & visit.

https://www.visithilltopsregion.com.au/towns-villages/jugiong/
Kartia

Jugiong is our favourite stopping place en rout Melbourne to Sydney. It has really gained pace in the last 5 or 6 years!
October 2nd, 2024  
