Previous
237 / 365
Faithful steed
Stopped overnight in Jugiong. Stunning scenery beyond my capacity today, so was happy to find this sculpture. Made & donated by a local artist in reference to the area’s history of bush rangers.
I admire the tenacity of the local community here. The townspeople maintain free camping facilities to encourage travellers to stop & visit.
https://www.visithilltopsregion.com.au/towns-villages/jugiong/
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
64% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Tags
community
Suzanne
ace
Jugiong is our favourite stopping place en rout Melbourne to Sydney. It has really gained pace in the last 5 or 6 years!
October 2nd, 2024
