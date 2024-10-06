Previous
Arthur’s River campsite by kartia
241 / 365

Arthur’s River campsite

Creative title tells the story.
Carved out of the surrounding scrub, complete with swing and turning circle.
6th October 2024

Kartia

ace
@kartia
Photo Details

