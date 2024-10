Hola Argentina!

Arthur’s River (sooc)

The longest stretch of ocean, 15000km unbroken by land mass is between here and Argentina. It is wild, extremely windy and also serene. Probably due to the first two factors, there are only three groups (including us) in the camp ground. Magical. Today we’ve seen Pademelons and Wombats, climbed The Nut at Stanley, ate fish’n’chips for dinner and rounded it out with some amazing star gazing!

Tomorrow the kids want to play Pictionary 😂