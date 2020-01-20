Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 467
Posing
Practicing my bird shots. This little bird posed for me. I still had trouble because I am getting used to this camera.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Ladley
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . So I am a beginner and having a lot of fun....
468
photos
26
followers
48
following
128% complete
View this month »
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th January 2020 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
beach
,
fence
,
miami
,
south
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close