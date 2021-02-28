Previous
Next
Christmas cactus gets ready to flower by kchuk
Photo 583

Christmas cactus gets ready to flower

Just a couple of months late, or several months early. I like to see the flowers no matter when it blooms!
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
So pretty against the lace!
March 2nd, 2021  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise