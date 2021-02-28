Sign up
Photo 583
Christmas cactus gets ready to flower
Just a couple of months late, or several months early. I like to see the flowers no matter when it blooms!
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Tags
cactus
Dorre Andresen
ace
So pretty against the lace!
March 2nd, 2021
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 2nd, 2021
