Goldfish still on the plant! by kchuk
Goldfish still on the plant!

I was looking for something orange for rainbow month, and my dad’s goldfish plant is still blooming.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow it's been flowering for ages - good find!
March 10th, 2021  
