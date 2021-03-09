Sign up
Photo 584
Goldfish still on the plant!
I was looking for something orange for rainbow month, and my dad’s goldfish plant is still blooming.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
10th March 2021 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow it's been flowering for ages - good find!
March 10th, 2021
