Previous
Next
It likes the sun by kchuk
Photo 585

It likes the sun

For green Thursday, another of my dad’s plants. It was growing toward the window and I turned it toward me for the picture.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise