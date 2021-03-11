Sign up
Photo 585
It likes the sun
For green Thursday, another of my dad’s plants. It was growing toward the window and I turned it toward me for the picture.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
10th March 2021 1:10pm
Tags
bonsai
rainbow2021
