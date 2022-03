Dad's goldfish plant has some blooms

The goldfish plant (Columnea) is inside for the winter. It's in a sunny window and has a few fish (blooms) on it! I noticed that it has mostly leaves and just a few blooms. It looks good, though.



This is for the rainbow month- I just leaned down and tried to snap the picture as best I could. You get the idea. When he puts it outside again and it has loads of flowers I will get better pictures. No need to comment.