Green lamp by kchuk
Photo 607

Green lamp

This is a lamp at my parents' house that they received as a gift. I like the butterfly in the center. Such a thoughtful gift from a dear family friend.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Elyse Klemchuk

