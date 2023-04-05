Previous
Next
Clouds by kchuk
Photo 629

Clouds

I thought the sky was pretty on my way home from work.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
April 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise